‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Departs the Show After 1 Season

A The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced she is departing from the hit reality show after just one season.

In a post on Instagram, Brit Eady revealed she would not be returning for another season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me, my friends, my followers, my amazing team, and everyone who defended my name,” Eady wrote. “I decided to walk away from something that no longer serves me because I choose peace over destroying my mental [health].”



“It’s very easy to say what I should have done,” she also shared. “When most have not walked a day in my shoes. I choose ME, and a lot of ppl can’t say they choose themselves.”

Eady further pointed out that she still has a lot of healing left to do. “But you can’t heal in the same place that made you sick,” she then added. “I don’t owe anyone closure, I only owe myself to do what’s best for me. My journey here is done.”

Brit Eady Did Not Attend ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion

The announcement came just after the first part of the season’s reunion aired. The remaining parts will air on Jul. 20 and Jul. 27.

Eady opted not to attend the reunion after a former castmate, Kenya Moore, shared explicit images of someone. She claimed the person in the photos was Eady.

Eady denied the images of her. She wrote in a statement, “The events of this season have devastated me, and while I cannot say much right now, I do want to set the record straight about one thing: the graphic sexual photo surrounding the events in Episode 5. That photo was not me.”

“I do not know who was in that photo, but upon seeing it for the first time recently, I now know it was not me,” she then added. “I look forward to seeking accountability and moving past this dark part of my life.”

Sources close to Moore told PEOPLE that she was not invited to attend the reunion taping.