R&B Superstar’s Divorce Settled After 13-Year Marriage

Ladies, get ready to shoot your shot: R&B superstar Anderson .Paak’s divorce saga has finally reached its conclusion.

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Paak (born Brandon Paak Anderson) recently settled with his ex, Jae Lin (also known as Jaylyn Chang), according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The Sept. 2 court filing details that the 40-year-old “Tints” hitmaker worked out a deal with Lin over “division of their property and support.”

The R&B superstar filed for divorce back in 2024 after 14 years of marriage. The former couple shares two children, ages 9 and 15. Earlier this year, Lin filed legal documents pushing for primary physical custody of the children. In the court documents, she listed their separation date as “TBD,” which mirrored what the frequent Bruno Mars collaborator did in his 2024 filing.

Anderson .Paak, his son Soul Rasheed, and now ex-wife Jae Lin, back in 2020. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

As the divorce proceedings dragged out, Paak hit the town as a single man.TMZ reports that he’s been linked to high-profile suitors like Mariah Carey.

Back in February, the outlet linked the R&B star to TV personality Jeannie Mai. TMZ spotted Mai hanging out with the artist at Paak’s Hollywood jazz speakeasy, Andy’s. TMZ claimed the possible couple got pretty cozy, and they’d been spotted there once before.

Anderson .Paak’s rumored flame, Jeannie Mai seen enjoying a frozen hot chocolate back in January. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images(Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

However, in May, Paak shot down the rumors of a romance with Mai on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay. Apparently, Paak and Mai are strictly platonic.

So, it seems that with the romance rumors debunked and his divorce settled… Paak is finally officially single and ready to mingle.

Dream it, do it, ladies!