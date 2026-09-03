Two ’80s Music Stars Arrested, Suspected of Fentanyl and Meth Possession

Two brothers who scored R&B and pop hits in the ‘80s and ‘90s were arrested for alleged drug possession, with authorities reportedly suspecting the music stars had fentanyl and meth.

Videos by Suggest

R&B stars James and Jonathan “Chico” DeBarge were taken into custody on Aug. 28 in Burbank, California, per local outlet NBCLA. Police pulled the musical brothers over after they spotted a Chevy Tahoe towing a Nissan SUV in the early morning, using a tow strap. Authorities report that neither vehicle had license plates, and that the suspects neglected to wear seatbelts.

63-year-old James DeBarge was allegedly behind the wheel of the Tahoe while Chico DeBarge, 60, sat in the Nissan SUV.

James and Chico DeBarge in the ’80s. (Photos by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images and CBS via Getty Images).

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, said that police “found possible fentanyl and meth” while searching the vehicles.

The two ’80s music stars were also booked on an outstanding warrant.

James and Jonathan “Chico” DeBarge Scored Major Music Hits in the ’80s

Of course, music fans know the brothers hail from the DeBarge family, whose group, fittingly called DeBarge, produced hit earworms like “Rhythm of the Night” and “All This Love.” James also managed to score with pop icon Janet Jackson, marrying her in 1984 when she was just 18. The marriage lasted for about a year.

Janet Jackson and James DeBarge in July 1984 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chico’s legal team released a statement in the wake of the incident.

“We want to make it clear that Chico DeBarge does not use drugs and has maintained a clean and healthy lifestyle for quite some time,” the statement, shared with TMZ, reads. “Any allegations, statements, or implications suggesting otherwise should not be attributed to Chico. Regarding the outstanding warrant associated with Chico’s arrest, the warrant was related to a non-drug-related civil matter. Chico and his legal representatives are addressing the matter through the appropriate legal channels.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.