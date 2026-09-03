Feminist Icon Dies at 92: RIP to Gloria Steinem

Trailblazing feminist and Ms. magazine founder Gloria Steinem has passed away.

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The Gloria Steinem Foundation confirmed that she died yesterday (Sept. 2) “peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her,” in an Instagram post alongside a recent candid photo of the influential author.

“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard. Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves,” the post reads in part. “Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor.”

The 92-year-old’s cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

The Toledo, Ohio native”s writing career began in journalism. In 1963, she famously went undercover as a Playboy bunny, eventually writing an exposé on the conditions models faced in Hugh Hefner’s publishing empire. Despite the story causing a sensation and creating conversation about American society, Steinem later admitted she regretted the story, according to Toledo outlet WTVG.

Steinem went on to found Ms. magazine, which was considered pioneering for publishing issues for American women beyond topics for housewives and homemakers.

Gloria Steinem poses at a birthday celebration of the sixth year of Ms magazine, which she co-founded in June 1977. (Photo Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images)

By the 1970s, she had transitioned to an activist, championing Abortion rights and women’s issues. Steinem became a major voice for the Roe vs Wade case, which led to the Supreme Court making abortion a constitutional right. When Roe vs. Wade was overturned in 2022, Steinem shot a scathing email to the Associated Press. “Either our control over our own bodies is equal, regardless of sex or race, or we’re not living in a democracy,” she wrote.

Generations of Women Mourn the Loss of Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem

Meanwhile, her appearances in pop culture cemented her legacy. Gloria: In Her Own Words, a documentary about her life, was released in 2011. Her memoir, My Life on the Road, was adapted into the film The Glorias. She also appeared as herself on TV shows like The Good Wife and And Just Like That…

In the comments section of The Gloria Steinem Foundation’s post announcing her passing, generations inspired by her work mourned her loss.

“Gloria was one of a kind,” writer, professor and culture critic Roxanne Gay wrote. “Genuine, generous, curious, thoughtful. She lived a staggering life and her passing is a staggering loss tempered only by the ferocity of her legacy.”

Gloria Steinem attends the Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino’s on November 15, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“Gloria, you changed my life,’ activist Rachel Cargle wrote. “You seeded a fire in me that would result in my own activism. I am forever grateful to have learned from what you offered the world.

“Gloria. Women everywhere thank you for the life you lived. We live in your light and are beyond grateful for the work you dedicated your whole life to. We love you. ❤️,” businesswoman and philanthropist Sara Blakely added.





