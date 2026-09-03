‘All That’ Star’s Cause of Death Released

Christy Knowings, the actress best known for her work on Nickelodeon’s All That, died from cardiac arrest after suffering an asthma attack. She was 46.

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PEOPLE exclusively shared the news after obtaining her death certificate.

Knowings died on August 11 at a Los Angeles-area hospital, four days after doctors admitted her following an asthma attack. Her death certificate identifies cardiac arrest as the immediate cause of death. The document lists acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus as conditions that led to her death, while it names asthma as the underlying cause.

Christy Knowings Put On Life Support Before Death

Knowings’ family had previously told TMZ that she suffered an asthma attack on August 7 and entered a Los Angeles-area hospital. Doctors placed her on life support before she died four days later.

News of Knowings’ death prompted tributes from former colleagues, including Kenan Thompson, who worked with her on All That. Thompson shared his reaction on Instagram after her death and remembered Knowings as a funny and genuine friend.

“Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!!” he exclaimed. “Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!”

Knowings joined All That during the show’s popular late-1990s run. She appeared in more than 30 episodes between 1997 and 1999, sharing the screen with Thompson, Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell, and Nick Cannon.

The series ran for 10 seasons from 1994 through 2005 and produced spinoffs including Kenan & Kel and The Amanda Show.

Knowings continued acting after leaving All That. She appeared in the 2009 film Mother and Child, which also gave her a writing credit. She later made three credited appearances on Sesame Street between 2009 and 2011.

Knowings’ death came more than two decades after her All That run ended. Her performances on the Nickelodeon series remain part of the show’s late-1990s era, when the program introduced a generation of viewers to young comedians and actors.