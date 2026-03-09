R&B Star’s Ex Sues for Spousal Support and Custody of Their Kids

R&B star Anderson .Paak’s divorce proceedings are moving forward, with his estranged wife requesting primary physical custody of their two children and spousal support.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the musician’s estranged wife, Jae Lin, filed a request in Los Angeles earlier this month. Jae Lin is seeking to share legal custody of their two children, ages 9 and 13, but wants primary physical custody. She has requested that Anderson .Paak (born Brandon Paak Anderson) be granted secondary physical custody with visitation rights.

In addition to spousal support, she is also asking the court to deny any potential support claims from Anderson.

R&B star Anderson .Paak on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ last month. (Photo by Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Jae Lin cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. According to TMZ, the couple married in November 2010, shortly before their eldest child was born. In the court documents, she listed their separation date as “TBD,” which mirrors what the frequent Bruno Mars collaborator did in his 2024 filing.

The R&B Star’s Latest Divorce Proceedings News Comes After a Rumored New Relationship

TMZ also pointed out that neither Anderson nor Jae Lin seemed in a rush to finalize their divorce, as it remained stagnant in the court system. However, this new development comes as the R&B star is rumored to be dating TV personality Jeannie Mai.

Anderson .Paak’s rumored new flame, TV personality Jeannie Mai, seen enjoying a frozen hot chocolate back in January. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images(Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

In February, TMZ spotted her heading into Anderson’s Hollywood jazz speakeasy, Andy’s. Though she didn’t comment on their rumored romance, the outlet claims they were getting close inside. This sighting came just weeks after they were spotted getting cozy at the venue, adding more fuel to the romance rumors.