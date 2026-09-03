NFL Player Dies by Suicide After Upsetting Posts: Alphonso Smith Jr. Was 40

Former NFL player and celebrated Wake Forest University cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr. has died by suicide.

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The 40-year-old passed away Wednesday (Sept. 2) at his Palm Beach, Florida, home, according to TMZ.

Before his death, Smith posted a harrowing message on Facebook.

“Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY; I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it!,” he wrote in part, per TMZ.

The outlet also reported that Smith shared that he suffered from abuse from an older woman when he was just a boy.

The former NFL player reportedly ended the distressing message with, “I am SORRY! THIS IS IT!”

Smith played four years for North Carolina’s Wake Forest University, earning the honor of consensus All-American in 2008. In 2022, he was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame.

In the NFL, Smith was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2009. He was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2010 and remained with the team until 2012, upon his retirement from pro football.

Alphonso Smith #33 of the Denver Broncos rushes against the Seattle Seahawks on August 22, 2009, at Qwest Field in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 27-13. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Smith appeared in 42 NFL games with 11 starts.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.