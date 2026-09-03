Health Department Releases Tim Curry’s Cause of Death

Tim Curry passed away on August 25 at 80 years old. We now know how the acting legend died.

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According to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health obtained by PEOPLE, Tim Curry suffered from coronary artery disease.

The health department records list coronary artery disease as the cause of death. They also identify a history of stroke and kidney cancer as contributing conditions. The records do not identify either condition as the primary cause of death.

Curry died at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, at 11:18 p.m., according to the documents. Police confirmed a death investigation at the scene. The records state that doctors performed no surgeries for the conditions listed on the death certificate.

British Acting Legend Died From Coronary Artery Disease

Curry became one of the most recognizable actors of his generation through a career that crossed film, television and theater. He achieved international fame after playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 1975 film adaptation of Richard O’Brien’s stage musical.

The role established Curry as a major cult-film figure and remained his most famous performance. He later built an extensive screen résumé that included Clue, Annie, Muppet Treasure Island and the 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King’s It, in which he played the murderous clown Pennywise.

Curry also enjoyed a distinguished theater career. His performances earned multiple Tony Award and Olivier Award nominations.

A major stroke in 2012 significantly changed Curry’s life and career. The stroke left him with serious mobility problems, and he subsequently used a wheelchair. Curry continued working, however, particularly through voice performances.

In 2025, Curry published his memoir, Vagabond, giving fans a personal account of his life and career. That same year, he discussed his continuing mobility difficulties during an appearance connected to the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Curry never married and had no children. His death brought an end to a career that lasted for more than five decades and included some of the most distinctive characters in popular entertainment.