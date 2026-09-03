Murder Victims ID’d as Musician, Pregnant Wife, 3-Year-Old Child and Nanny

A horrifying murder case is growing more heartbreaking as details surface, with a musician, his pregnant wife and 3-year-old daughter, and their nanny identified as victims.

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Jonathan Meléndez, a keyboardist for the indie group Camilo Séptimo, was found dead in his apartment in Mexico City on Tuesday (Sept. 1), CNN reports. 38-year-old was found alongside his four-month-pregnant wife, Ana Paula, 35, their 3-year-old daughter, and 21-year-old Aleida Romero Victorio, who worked as the couple’s nanny. The family dog was also killed in the shocking incident.

Three of the victims, including the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, were reportedly shot in the head. The others were reportedly shot in the back.

“Two of the victims were found with their hands bound,” the prosecutor’s office explained, per CNN. The outlet reports that the family dog’s legs were also bound.

Meanwhile, an unidentified 6-year-old boy was also found at the grisly scene. However, he was unharmed.

Police speculate that the murders occurred somewhere between 5:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Murders of Musician, Pregnant Wife, 3-Year-Old Child and Nanny

Two suspects have reportedly been arrested in connection with the homicides. The suspects, identified as Diego Sebastián “N” and Gerardo “N,” are under investigation in a joint operation involving the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, the federal Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, and the Mexico City Secretariat of Citizen Security.

CNN also reports that one of the detained suspects allegedly “exploited” a relationship with one of the victims to enter the home of the victims.

The homicides are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Meléndez’s band took to Instagram to pay tribute in the wake of his tragic death.

“Today we honor and celebrate his life, his music, his light, and what he shared with those of us fortunate enough to know him and walk alongside him,” Camilo Séptimo wrote in Spanish on Sept. 2.

Jonathan Meléndez of Camilo Séptimo performs in 2018. (Photo by Humberto Romero/Getty Images)

Meléndez co-founded Camilo Séptimo with singer Manuel Mendoza and guitarist Erik Vázquez in Mexico City in 2013.