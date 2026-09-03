announcer-from-iconic-game-show-suspended-amid-investigation

The longtime announcer for the beloved game show Wheel of Fortune has been suspended as an investigation unfolds.

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Sony Pictures Television Studios took Jim Thorton off his announcing duties from the long-running game show on Sept. 1, per TMZ.

“We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation,” the studio told the outlet.

TMZ pointed out that Sony Pictures Television didn’t offer further details about the popular game show announcer’s suspension. That said, the outlet reports that the allegations against Thornton stem from an alleged incident from back in May.

The outlet, citing sources with direct knowledge, reports that a passenger on a commercial flight complained about the announcer to a flight attendant. The flight’s pilot reportedly alerted law enforcement at the airport to meet Thornton when they landed.

He was reportedly questioned and later released.

Jim Thorton’s Attorney Denies Any Wrongdoing Amid Investigation

American Airlines later confirmed an incident took place on a May 14 flight without naming Thornton.

“On ​May 14, ​American Airlines ​Flight ​1276 ​was met by ​law enforcement ​upon ​arrival at ​Los ​Angeles ​International ​Airport ​(LAX) following concerns reported by a customer ​onboard,” American Airlines explained in an statement to TMZ.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton in 2024. (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Thorton’s lawyer later told TMZ that the TV personality “did not engage in any illegal conduct, was not arrested, and has not been charged with any crime. When questioned about the complaint made by a fellow passenger on the flight, law enforcement spoke to him for five minutes or less. [They] immediately determined that no wrongdoing had occurred, and told my client he was free to go.”

Thornton joined Wheel of Fortune back in 2011. It’s unclear how long the investigation may take and when Thornton may be allowed back on the air.