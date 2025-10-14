R&B Legend D’Angelo Dies After Private Illness

D’Angelo, the beloved fan-favorite R&B singer who was a trailblazer in the neo-soul genre, has died.

TMZ reported that the singer-songwriter passed away on Tuesday morning in New York City from pancreatic cancer. The outlet cited sources close to his family and his former manager, Kedar Massenberg. He was 51.

The “Brown Sugar” singer’s family confirmed his death in a statement to Variety.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025,” his family told the outlet.

“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind,” D’Angelo’s family continued. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, but invite you all to join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

After bursting onto the scene in 1995 with his debut solo album, Brown Sugar, D’Angelo collaborated with artists like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Q-Tip.

Born Michael Eugene Archer in South Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo showed musical talent from a young age. He began playing piano at three and performed in church with his father, a Pentecostal minister. As a teenager, he played in local groups like Three of a Kind, Michael Archer and Precise, and Intelligent, Deadly but Unique (I.D.U.).

D’Angelo Made Hearts Swoon in an Iconic Video

Throughout his career, he also won four Grammy Awards. His albums “Voodoo” (2001) and “Black Messiah” (2016) both won for Best R&B Album. He also won Best R&B Song for “Really Love” and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

Of course, ‘How Does It Feel’ made a lasting impression, especially on young female audiences. This was largely due to its iconic music video, which famously showed the singer unclothed against a blank backdrop.

Rest in peace, D'Angelo. One of the greatest artists of all time 🕊️pic.twitter.com/WHtYyjEVbA — Songs That Changed History (@SongsTCH) October 14, 2025

D’Angelo is survived by two sons and a daughter. The mother of his eldest son, singer Angie Stone, passed away earlier this year in a car accident.