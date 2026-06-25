Morning Anchor Reveals Exit Live on-Air, Says He’s Leaving News Industry Behind

A popular morning news anchor fought back tears as he announced his departure from the station, revealing he is leaving the news industry for good.

Videos by Suggest

Iowa KWQC morning anchor Dustin Nolan announced he was leaving the NBC affiliate station live on air on June 19.

In a mic-drop moment, Nolan used his final broadcast to call out “sanitized news,” declaring it’s the responsibility of journalists to “take people out of their bubbles and comfort zones and make them think about the world we all live in.”

“I have chosen to step away from the news industry,” an emotional Nolan said. “Before I say goodbye, I just want to say, I hope every one of you that’s allowed me to be a part of your mornings knows just how important that I have taken this job [and] how much it means to me that you’ve trusted me these past few years to bring you the news in the morning. I promise you, I’ve given you everything I have. I’ve never tried to be perfect, or what many think a newsman should be supposed to be, but I have always done my best to be transparent, bringing you the facts, and I’ve always been myself.”

Iowa news anchor announces he's quitting live on-air, delivers emotional farewell calling for facts over 'sanitized news.'



Dustin Nolan told viewers at KWQC TV6 that Friday was his last day, saying he chose to 'step away from the news industry' entirely — not just switch… pic.twitter.com/pmNOVuYBnH — Fox News Flash (@FoxNews_Flash) June 22, 2026

“I’ve always believed that we, as a local news station, owe you, the viewers, the best that we can do, because without you, none of us would be able to do this job,” he continued. “I also believe that we, as a local news station, have to be more than trends or sanitized news, because it makes people feel uncomfortable. That’s why the facts matter, and that’s why we do what we do here. We have to take people out of their bubbles and comfort zones and make them think about the world we all live in.”

Dustin Nolan Had Only Been with the Station Since 2022

Meanwhile, KWQC is based in Davenport and reports news from Iowa’s Quad Cities. According to Nolan’s LinkedIn, he had worked at the station since 2022.

During his sign-off, Nolan thanked his wife and co-anchor, Jenna.

“The hardest part of this job for me is the realization that I won’t be working with Jenna anymore. She isn’t just the greatest go anchor on the news desk. She is the greatest co-anchor in life as well.”

Morning Anchor Adds Context to His Emotional Sign-Off

Meanwhile, after the clip went viral, the former anchor took to social media to give more context to the emotional moment.

“To the publications that posted this story without asking for context and those who grasped at straws to create a storyline that simply isn’t there, you’re part of the problem,” he wrote in a very lengthy statement posted to X. “To those who may be disappointed to hear that this wasn’t an anchor taking a stand against the industry, I hope you know that local journalists are working hard every day to be the difference in the industry. Our world needs strong journalists now more than ever. I wanted you to know that that’s been my goal from the beginning.”

But the plot thickened.

Nolan’s tearful sign-off came under fire for some similarities to a farewell speech from beloved Dallas sportscaster Dale Hansen.

“Nolan’s video was getting all kinds of play. If it sounded familiar to you, there might be a reason for that,” FTVLive pointed out.

The outlet pointed out that both anchors criticized “sanitized” news. They also both urged audiences to get out of their “bubbles,” and signed off with the exact same line: “There will be no more TV tomorrows for me.” Nolan’s speech, like Hansen’s, argued that local television should challenge viewers, not just comfort them.

However, FTVLive pointed out one major difference.

Hansen managed to get through his on-air farewell without crying, even after a 41-year-long career.