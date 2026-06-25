’50s and ’60s Movie Actress Dead at 88: RIP to Giorgia Moll

Italian actress Giorgia Moll, whose film career spanned some of the most notable international productions of the 1950s and 1960s, has died at the age of 88.

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Per The Hollywood Reporter, her family said she died June 2 in Rome.

Moll earned recognition for roles in major European and Hollywood-backed productions, including The Quiet American and Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt. Her work helped establish her as a familiar face in postwar cinema during a period when Italian performers gained increasing visibility on the international stage.

In Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1958 adaptation of The Quiet American, based on the novel by Graham Greene, Moll portrayed Phuong, a central figure in the story’s romantic and political tensions. She later appeared in Godard’s acclaimed 1963 drama Contempt, playing Francesca, the assistant to an American film producer portrayed by Jack Palance. The film also starred Brigitte Bardot, Michel Piccoli and director Fritz Lang.

Giorgia Moll Had Quite The Portfolio

Beyond those landmark productions, Moll built a diverse screen résumé that included adventure films, historical epics and international co-productions.

Her credits included The White Warrior, The Cossacks, The Thief of Baghdad, Island of Love, and Dark Purpose. She worked alongside stars such as Steve Reeves, Robert Preston, Tony Randall and Walter Matthau during her career.

Born on Jan. 14, 1938, Moll entered the entertainment industry after a brief modeling career. She won the Miss Cinema beauty contest in Italy before making her screen debut in the mid-1950s. Critics praised her dramatic performance in the 1960 film Lipstick, and she remained active throughout the decade.

Moll also became widely known in Italy through popular television advertising. She appeared in memorable Pasta del Capitano toothpaste commercials alongside Carlo Dapporto on the long-running program Carosello, a staple of Italian television.

Her acting career gradually slowed in the 1970s, though she continued to make occasional appearances before leaving the screen. She also recorded several songs during the 1960s.

With a career that bridged Italian and international filmmaking, Giorgia Moll leaves behind a legacy tied to some of the defining films and popular culture moments of her era.