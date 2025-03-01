angie-stone-dies-in-tragic-accident

Angie Stone, veteran singer and a member of the legendary hip-hop trio The Sequence, has passed away.

The late star’s representative, Deborah R. Champagne, informed TMZ that Stone tragically lost her life in a car accident early Saturday morning after leaving a performance in Montgomery, Alabama.

Further details about the incident have not yet been disclosed. Stone was 63 years old.

Rest In Peace, Angie Stone.



A legendary voice of house, soul & disco, gone far too soon.



Her music transcended genres and ALWAYS made people dance.



Our thoughts are with her family & friends. pic.twitter.com/VXuwUr4XEu — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) March 1, 2025

Per Spin, The Sequence broke new ground as the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records and one of the earliest southern rap acts to have their music pressed to vinyl. Their influence is evident in their iconic eight-minute single, “Monster Jam,” which opens with the distinctive voice of Stone, then known as Angie B.

South Carolina legend.

An OG Sugarhill Records artist.

Writer on classics.

Singer on jams.

RIP Angie Stone pic.twitter.com/A3WyF53ZrE — I’m named after El Debarge (@hydrothemc) March 1, 2025

Stone later joined the R&B trio Vertical Hold before signing with Arista Records, where she launched her solo career with the release of Black Diamond in 1999. The album debuted at No. 9 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart and featured the hit single “No More Rain (In This Cloud).”

Also fondly remember Stone for singing the theme song of the sitcom Girlfriends, which fans noted on social media.

Don’t forget that Angie Stone gave us one of the best television theme songs of the last 25 years, especially considering they’re a bit of a lost art form these days. RIP Queen 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pdzxQ99XQa — Church Gworl 🙏🏾🧖🏾‍♀️ (@_JordansLyric) March 1, 2025

In 2001, she joined Clive Davis at his newly launched J Records and released her second album, Mahogany Sun. The album reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200.

Angie Stone Often Collaborated with D’Angelo

Subsequent releases included Stone Love, The Art of Love & War, and Dream. Stone also shared a close creative partnership with D’Angelo, co-writing songs for his acclaimed albums Brown Sugar and Voodoo, while also joining him on tour as a backing vocalist.

Angie Stone co-wrote "Send It On" with D'Angelo about their then newborn son, Michael. RIP Angie Stone. Peace to her family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rzKLssCXPd — DJ Short (@_DJShort) March 1, 2025

Stone earned three Grammy nominations and achieved a No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Gospel Airplay chart last year with her guest feature on Damon Little’s “No Stressing.”

She also ventured into acting with the 2002 comedy The Hot Chick and later took on the iconic role of Big Mama Morton in the Broadway sensation Chicago.

Stone’s impressive recording portfolio featured collaborations on singles and albums with renowned artists such as Prince, Macy Gray, Lenny Kravitz, Ray Charles, Kool & the Gang, and Dionne Warwick.