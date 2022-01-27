Ray J Met With Former President Donald Trump, Talks Political Aspirations

Former president Donald J. Trump took a break from attending rallies recently to meet with entrepreneur and singer Ray J at his Palm Beach, Florida, club Mar-a-Lago. The two businessmen discussed job creation, small business development, and the role of Information Technology in the future of the American economy. It would appear that Ray J is making good on his earlier pledge to get into politics, and he’s starting with one of the most politically divisive figures in the game today.

Ray J recently met with former President Donald Trump this week, he told PageSix, and the two spent the afternoon discussing subjects close to both men’s hearts: business and the economy. According to his longtime manager David Weintraub, the Raycon founder discussed initiatives for young business professionals and entrepreneurs he wanted to see enacted. The two also discussed other issues the “One Wish” singer is passionate about.

“I’ve always admired and respected his business acumen,” Ray J explained. “Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy.” He added, “We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”

Ray J also reportedly confirmed the political aspirations he’d hinted at in an interview with Variety in early 2020 and admitted that he’d potentially consider running for office at some point in the future. At the time, he’d told the outlet, “It’s definitely a different kind of election coming up,” referring to the 2020 election. “It’s something very original with this one. The choices people have to pick from… we’ll see. It’s just a different dynamic now, but all for the greater good.”

He continued to speak on his vision for politics in America, saying, “I just figure we need to stick with trying to fix what’s broken in America, like the bigger topics of things. Try to really put our focus on change and helping people, and really try to do good for the country.”

Ray J wasn’t the only celebrity inspired by Donald Trump’s political career. Kanye West famously ran for president the same year under the self-created “Birthday” party. There’s also been tabloid rumors of Meghan Markle running for president, and similar stories about George Clooney considering a run for office. Naturally, considering the sources on those tall tales, none of those rumors turned out to have any truth to them.

