Who Is Raven-Symone’s Wife? What We Know About Miranda Maday

Raven-Symone was one of the biggest child stars of the 2000s, appearing in Disney projects like That’s So Raven, The Cheetah Girls, and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. However, what do we know about the former child star’s wife?

Symone And Maday’s Relationship

Symone revealed on June 18, 2020, that she had married social media manager Miranda Maday. Before getting into the social media world, Maday worked as an assistant on film and TV show sets for entertainment executives and celebrities.

“So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” Symone posted at the time. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!”

Symone first addressed her sexuality publicly in 2013 after the US Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you,” the actress tweeted at the time. Before dating Maday, Symone was in a relationship with America’s Next Top Model contestant AzMarie Livingston from 2012 to 2015.

The Couple’s YouTube Channel, Plans For A Family

Symone and Maday are fairly private when it comes to their personal lives, but over the last year, the couple has started posting YouTube videos about their life together. Their channel, called 8 PM, features videos of the pair going on road trips, cooking, and talking about topics like body image and pet peeves.

The couple also has plans to expand their family. “I want four kids. I want a big family,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun.”

“We share that in common, wanting that really kind of picturesque, family dinner, loud, house, the things we didn’t really grow up with,” Maday added. Symone shared that their children “don’t all have to come from our bodies, though.” She and Maday both want to carry a child for their family.

“We have to really sit down,” Maday said. “I think we’ve been so distracted over the last year let’s say, between getting married and moving, starting this work together that that conversation hasn’t been on the front line.”

“As Raven says, we’re not getting any younger,” she continued. “And freezing your eggs so you just know that they’re there and they’re safe is a wonderful thing. And I think that’s something that we will probably do.” Symone and Maday seem perfectly suited for each other, and it looks like we can expect a pregnancy announcement from the couple very soon!

