Rapper Young Scooter’s Tragic Cause of Death Released

Less than two weeks after Young Scooter suddenly passed away at the age of 39, the rapper’s cause of death has been released.

According to Rolling Stone, Young Scooter, real name Kenneth Bailey, died after puncturing his thigh while climbing a wooden fence. He then suffered from significant blood loss.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the news, sharing in a statement to the media outlet, “Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss. This injury was not a gunshot wound. Mr. Bailey injured himself on organic (wooden) fencing material and/or woody debris after vaulting at least one fence.”

As previously reported, Atlanta Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at a residence located on William Nye Drive on Friday, Mar. 28. The caller, believed to be a woman, claimed she saw a man drag a “beaten and bloodied” women out of a nearby residence, then dragged her back inside.

Responding officers discovered the rapper after he attempted to climb a fence. He was transported to nearby Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw a man open and quickly close the door to the residence in question. Two men, including Young Scooter, fled the residence not long after. Although one man returned, the rapper continued to flee and sustained his fatal injury.

Young Scooter’s Family Responds to the Cause of Death News

Abesi Manyando, a representative of the rapper’s family, also released a statement.

“We are completely devastated by the loss of Kenneth ‘Young Scooter’ Bailey,” Manyando said. “And are currently still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance.”

“Young Scooter was more than just a hip-hop artist,” Manyando continued. “He was a phenomenal father and mentor to many Atlanta youth who pursued sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what.”

Manyando then said that the late rapper’s family is grateful for the outpouring support and love from the city and throughout the country. “At this time, they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers.”