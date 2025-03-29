young-scooter-dies-at-39-after-incident-with-police

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, known for his ties to Future and Waka Flocka Flame, has died, with reports indicating it occurred on his birthday.

Videos by Suggest

A 39-year-old man lost his life after injuring his leg on a fence while attempting to flee from police responding to a 911 call at a residence on William Nye Drive. The incident occurred on Friday, March 28, according to the Atlanta Police Department during a press conference. The man was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Edward Bailey, has been identified as the deceased, according to reports from 11 Alive, citing the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. However, the police have not officially released the identity of the victim at this time.

Police responded to a 911 call about “a dispute with shots fired and a female being dragged back into the residence,” according to police in the press conference, per 11 Alive.

“When officers arrived, a male initially opened the door [then] closed the door in the officers’ faces without communicating,’ police explained. The officers set up a perimeter, during which two men attempted to escape from the property. One man returned to the house, while the other fled by jumping over two fences.

“When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have an injury to his leg. Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” police detailed.

Police were unable to locate the woman at the residence, and the reason behind the men’s flight remains unclear. Authorities also confirmed that no shots were fired by police during the incident, according to 11 Alive.

Young Scooter Had Been Part of Atlanta’s Rap Scene Since 2008

Scooter, originally from Walterboro, South Carolina, relocated to Atlanta’s Kirkwood community at the age of nine. In 2008, following a drug trafficking charge, he turned his focus to a music career. He began collaborating with his childhood friend, Future, now 41, on several tracks. Scooter officially signed with Future in 2012, according to Variety. He later signed with Waka Flocka in 2013.

Scooter stayed consistently active over the years. His most recent release was his fourteenth project, Trap’s Last Hope, in March 2024. Released independently, the album showcased collaborations with artists such as Future, EST Gee, and Peewee Longway.