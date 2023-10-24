Rapper Tyga Shades Ex Blac Chyna With Nude Pic On The Beach

Tyga, the rapper known for hits like “Rack City” and “Taste,” recently made waves on social media with a cheeky vacation post that grabbed attention amid his ongoing custody battle with ex-partner Blac Chyna.

In a now edited carousel of Instagram photos shared on a sunny Sunday, Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, flaunted his bare, tattooed posterior as he strolled nude on the beach. The rapper sported a backwards trucker hat and skillfully covered his frontal nether regions with a pair of blue Nike shorts. In a playful caption accompanying the post, Tyga wrote, “My presence is a present…kiss my ass.”

The Instagram carousel also included other pictures of Tyga enjoying his beach vacation, dressed in swim trunks, and basking in the sun. The 33-year-old musician seemed carefree and relaxed in the photos, despite the ongoing custody battle with his ex-girlfriend.

Tyga’s tropical getaway arrives amid a custody dispute with his ex, Blac Chyna, whose birth name is Angela White. The former couple is entangled in a legal battle concerning the custody of their 11-year-old son, King Cairo. In July, Chyna petitioned the court for joint legal and physical custody of their child and requested child support payments from Tyga.

Currently, Chyna has partial custody of King. In a comment on an Instagram post shared by the Shade Room, Tyga seemingly took a jab at his ex, stating, “10 years later…nah…stick to your schedule sat-mon.”

Earlier this month, Chyna revealed in an income and expense declaration that she had to sell her belongings to make ends meet. In response to this, Tyga filed documents requesting sole legal and physical custody of King while acknowledging Chyna’s visitation rights. He further requested that both parents need each other’s permission to take their son outside of California.

Chyna, known for her appearances on Rob & Chyna, also shares a 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. She has previously claimed to receive no financial support from Tyga or Kardashian. Both Tyga and Kardashian responded to these claims, emphasizing their contributions to their children’s welfare and shared custody arrangements.