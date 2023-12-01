Rapper T.I. Gets Physical With Club Owners Over His Son King

Rapper T.I., known for his unwavering stance on family and respect, showed up with full force to handle a situation involving a club attempting to capitalize on a recent spat between him and his son, King.

Scheduled to appear at Atlanta’s Elleven45 Lounge for “R&B Wednesdays,” T.I. and King discovered a promotional flyer depicting a photoshopped image of the rapper seemingly holding King in a headlock. The altered image was intended to jest at an incident during a recent Atlanta Falcons game where King expressed frustration, claiming to have grown up in a more rugged environment than reality.

Expressing his displeasure over the flyer’s insensitivity, T.I. made a bold move by confronting the club’s management, making it clear that such portrayal was unacceptable. The rapper adamantly insisted that changes had to be made to the promotional material, or else the scheduled appearance would be canceled.

TI pulled up to a club in Atlanta to check them for putting pictures of him and his son on a flyer to promote a party they weren't booked for.



“Don't play wit me in this city." 👀



pic.twitter.com/96gEARqnTQ — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 30, 2023

Asserting his influence and connection to the city, T.I. emphasized that regardless of whether the club leaders were local or outsiders, they were expected to adhere to his standards.

In response to T.I.’s firm stand, the club’s promoter swiftly altered the flyer to remove the controversial image. Subsequently, the event proceeded as planned on Wednesday.

Keeping true to their commitment, T.I., King, and Domani attended the event, projecting a united and harmonious front, indicating that the family’s grievances had been addressed, and an amicable resolution had been achieved.