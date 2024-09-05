olympian-rebecca-cheptegei-dead-at-33-following-boyfriend-fire-attack

Days after her boyfriend dosed her in petrol oil and set her on fire, Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei succumbed to her injuries and passed away in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 5. She was only 33 years old.

According to Daily Nation, Dr. Owen Menach, who is the Director of Clinical Services and Surgery at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret, confirmed the long-distance runner died around 5 a.m. local time from “full organ failure.”

One of the Olympian’s family members, Dr. Tony Sabila, also confirmed the news. “It is true that we lost our sister this morning,” Sabila shared. “Although the doctors tried to save her life and I was there personally.”

The Uganda Athletics Foundation took to X (formerly Twitter) and paid tribute to Cheptegei.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence,” the post reads.”As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

Rebecca Cheptegei’s body was 75% burned during the fire attack. Her boyfriend, identified as Dickson Ndiema, who was the alleged perp in the attack, also experienced 30% of his body being burned.

On Monday, Ndiema reportedly arrived at Cheptegei’s home in western Trans Nzoia County, Kenya with a jerrican of petrol. He then poured the flammable liquid on the athlete before setting her on fire.

“The couple were heard quarreling outside their house,” Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom revealed. “During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.”

They were both transported to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.

Rebecca Cheptegei’s Boyfriend Reportedly Snuck Into Her Home to Stage the Fire Attack

Kosiom revealed to The Standard that Ndeima had staged the fire attack while Rebecca Cheptegei was at church the day before.

“[Ndiema] is believed to have sneaked into the compound at around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday while the wife and the children were in Church. Upon returning, Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her ablaze.”

Her father, Joseph, had spoken out about the attack. “They were just friends and I wonder why he wanted to take away things belonging to my daughter,” he explained.

He claimed Rebecca and Dickson were “separated” at the time of the attack.



Cheptegei finished in 44th place in the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics weeks before her death.

