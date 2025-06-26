rapper-hospitalized-after-collapsing-on-stage

Harlem rapper T-Rex was hospitalized on Sunday night after experiencing a medical emergency while performing on stage in New York City.

The Harlem-based battle rapper was showcasing his skills against Geechi Gotti when, in footage posted on social media, T-Rex suddenly collapsed and appeared to have a seizure. Paramedics on the scene quickly stepped in to assist.

According to TMZ, T-Rex’s battle against Geechi Gotti was the main event at the Ultimate Rap League’s #NOMEXV event, held at Gramercy Theater. The report also mentioned that T-Rex requested a bottle of water before the match. TMZ went on to suggest that New York City’s ongoing heatwave may have caused T-Rex to suffer from heat stroke.

Battle Rapper Reaches Out to His Fans After Collapsing on Stage

That said, T-Rex seems to be in good spirits and reassured fans about his health by sharing an update on social media. “Thank god for Juju, I appreciate you so much,” the rapper wrote on X Monday.

Juju was one of the first to step in and help Rex before medical personnel arrived. “JUST LEFT THE HOSPITAL REX IS OK YALL BUT WATCHING THAT FOOTAGE BACK IS [expletive] ME UP SPEEDY RECOVERY TO MY BOY,” she wrote on X.

T-Rex’s Battle Rap Opponent Visited Him in the Hospital

Geechi Gotti also visited his battle rap opponent in the hospital to check on him.

“Prayers up for Rex just saw my boy in the hospital!” Gotti wrote on X. “He doing better let’s continue to pray for bro and send good energy his way,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NOME 15 event featured some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop and battle rap. French Montana, Benny The Butcher, and Conceited were all in attendance for the highly anticipated matchup. The card also included performances from Tay Roc, T-Top, and Ms. Hustle.