Rapper Found Dead in Germany: Xatar Was 43

Xatar, a trailblazing Kurdish rapper who achieved international fame within Germany’s hip-hop scene, has died.

Videos by Suggest

According to German outlet Bild, Xatar, born Giwar Hajabi, died in Cologne, though some local outlets suggest his death occurred in Berlin. The exact cause of death remains undisclosed.

The Cologne public prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation to examine the circumstances of his death, according to Kurdistan 24.

The outlet also reported that officials have confirmed that “no external signs of violence were found,” but an autopsy has been performed to gather more details. Authorities are also investigating the possibility of third-party negligence.

Xatar was born in Iran to Kurdish parents, and his family fled Saddam Hussein’s regime before eventually settling in Germany. His experiences as a refugee played a major role in shaping his identity and the themes in his music. Over the years, his music connected strongly with both Kurdish and German youth.

Xatar performing circa 2022. (Photo by Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Xatar’s 2015 album Baba aller Babas soared to the top of the German charts, solidifying his reputation as a powerhouse in the rap world. Throughout his career, he released six studio albums, with his final project, Hrrr, making its debut in 2021.

Xatar Fostered Emerging Talent in the German Hip-Hop Scene

In addition to his music, Xatar played a pivotal role in shaping the German hip-hop scene by establishing several influential labels, including Alles oder Nix Records, Kopfticker Records, Groove Attack TraX, and Goldmann Entertainment. Through these labels, he not only fostered the growth of the genre but also helped launch and nurture the careers of countless artists.

In 2022, his life story was turned into the biographical film Rheingold, directed by Fatih Akin, with actor Emilio Sakraya playing the rapper.