‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reunion Set

Cast members of the original Little House on the Prairie are set for a reunion in one of Music City’s most revered venues.

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The beloved wholesome show, which followed the saga of the Ingalls family living on their Minnesota farm in the 1870s, aired from 1974 to 1983 (followed by a few reunion TV films). Of course, through reruns and streaming, the NBC drama has gone on to earn generations of fans. Meanwhile, there’s an upcoming Netflix adaptation of the classic Laura Ingalls Wilder novels on the horizon, making Little House on the Prairie a pretty big ticket.

Now, cast members of the OG 70s/80s classic are set to take the stage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

TV’s most iconic brat, Nellie Oleson (Alison Arngrim), and Laura Ingalls Wilder’s husband, Almanzo Wilder (Dean Butler), recently teamed up on Instagram to announce the big news.

“We’re coming to Nashville! The Little House on the Prairie Cast Reunion is set for September 11–13, 2026, and it’s going to be an unforgettable weekend,” their message began.

“Prairie Legacy Productions has partnered with the Grand Ole Opry for a special Friday night cast appearance, followed by an exclusive backstage tour and private Q&A for VIP guests,” the message began. The celebration will continue through the weekend at Nashville’s historic Two Rivers Mansion with autographs, photos, meet-and-greets, and panels. VIP guests will also be treated to a cast dinner and Sunday brunch.

The post concluded by teasing that more cast and special guest announcements are yet to come.

Its Unclear Who is Set for the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reunion

Meanwhile, it’s unclear who, beyond Arngrim and Butler, is set to attend. However, a Little House on the Prairie reunion from last December was stacked. It included Rachel Lindsay Greenbush (Carrie Ingalls), Sidney Greenbush (Carrie Ingalls), and Patrick Labyorteaux (Andy Garvey), among others.

‘Little House’ actress Alison Arngrim. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Of course, the comments section to the announcement was filled with thrilled Little House fans.

“I’m a little embarrassed by how excited I am! Lord willing, I will be there!!! My absolute all-time favorite show from the time I was a little girl, and I’m 64!” one top comment read. “I’ll definitely be there,” another fan gushed.

What?!?! We were just there last weekend for a concert and toured the Opry! This would be a dream come true!!” yet another fan chimed in.

Tickets go on sale June 3rd at www.littlehouseontheprairiecastreunions.com.