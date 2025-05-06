Rapper In Federal Custody After Violating Terms of Supervised Release

Rapper Finesse2tymes is in federal custody after prosecutors say his arrest for terroristic threats in Texas violated his supervised release conditions.

According to his attorney, Carl A. Moore, the rapper, whose real name is Ricky Hampton, surrendered to federal law enforcement on Friday and is now in custody.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed that prosecutors claim Finesse2tymes has violated his supervised release on three occasions. He failed two drug tests in 2022 and 2024 by allegedly testing positive for marijuana.

The third time Finesse2tymes violated his supervised release was when he made terroristic threats in Texas earlier this year.

Finesse2tymes has been on supervised release since being released from prison in July 2022. He served a little more than three and a half years of a five-year sentence for possession of a firearm as a former felon.

The Rapper Threatened A Woman Who Is the Guardian of His 11-Year-Old Son

In February, a warrant was issued for the rapper after he was accused of making threats against a woman serving as the guardian for his 11-year-old son, FNG King.

The woman contacted authorities after the rapper and his brother allegedly issued verbal threats outside a smoke shop in Humble, Texas, during an incident last year.

The conflict between the woman and Finesse2tymes involved the rapper’s custody of his son. The woman is notably not related to the King or his father.

During the incident, the woman claimed Finessee2tymes had a gun under his shirt. He also allegedly threatened to “up that fire.” This is notably slang for pulling a gun. She accused him of being capable of carrying out the threat and feared for her life.

The rapper’s attorney previously denied that he ever threatened anyone. Moore then told TMZ he was “confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts.”

Finesse2tymes’ next court hearing is May 8.