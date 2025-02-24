Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes is reportedly facing an arrest warrant for allegedly making death threats against a woman. To make things more complicated, the woman is also the guardian of his former protégé, 11-year-old rapper FNG King.

According to a report by TMZ, 32-year-old rapper Finesse2Tymes has been accused of making threats against a woman serving as the guardian for King. The woman contacted authorities after Finesse2Tymes and his brother allegedly issued verbal threats outside a smoke shop in Humble, Texas, during an incident last year.

The woman has no relation to King, nor does Finesse2Tymes. However, the conflict was reportedly centered around King’s custody.

King had a falling out with his mentor, alleging in part that Finesse2Tymes wanted to “change” who he was.

FNG King responds to Finesse2tymes and says he left because Finesse was trying to change his image.



"You came and got me for who I am, and then you're gonna try to change me for who I am." pic.twitter.com/IndWSm4FhK — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 25, 2024

The incident occurred on Oct. 23 when the woman, accompanied by King, visited the shop to pick up her grandchild. During her visit, Finesse2Tymes requested a conversation with King.

The woman recounted seeing the boy dash out of the store moments later, visibly upset.

She recalled King saying, “They trying to send me back to Memphis.”

King hopped in her car, accompanied by four children. Meanwhile, Finesse2Tymes allegedly approached the vehicle, appearing intent on intimidating her.

She stated that his brother threatened to “up that fire,” likely implying the use of a firearm while tapping on his waistband. She claimed to have noticed a gun on him, clocking a visible outline beneath his shirt.

“You gonna die on camera today,” she claims Finesse2Tymes said during the allegedly heated moment.

After the alleged exchange, the woman informed police that she believed the rapper was fully capable of carrying out his threats, leaving her in fear for her life.

11-Year-Old Rapper Takes to Social Media in the Wake of Finesse2tymes’ Reported Warrant

Meanwhile, King took to social media to dispel that he had anything to do with the reported warrant. In the clip, the 11-year-old child pointed out he’s “not in the paperwork,” insisting he’s no “snitch.”

Lil King REACTS To FEDS Issuing Arrest Warrant For Finesse2Tymes Over Him 😳 “I Ain’t Snitch” pic.twitter.com/OKX1cgjtjo — Traps N Trunks (@trapsntrunks) February 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Finesse2tymes’ attorney, Carl A. Moore, pushed back on the reports.

“[Finesse2tymes] did not threaten the complainant in any way,” Moore told TMZ. “We are confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts.”