Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Reportedly Didn’t Invite This Kansas City Chiefs Player to Their Wedding

Although the majority of the Kansas City Chiefs were present for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding day, there was one teammate who reportedly didn’t score an invitation.

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A source told the Daily Mail that Kelce’s teammate, Harrison Butker, wasn’t invited to the star-studded event at Madison Square Garden. He is notably believed to be the only Kansas City Chiefs player not to receive an invitation.

Butker previously caused a national uproar over his commencement speech at Benedictine College.

During his speech, Butker told the female graduates that they had been told the ” most diabolical lies”.

“How many of you are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get?” he asked. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world.”

“I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage,” he continued. “And the children you will bring into this world.”

Butker continued his speech by praising his wife, Isabella, for being a stay-at-home mother. “I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me. But it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because of a girl I met in band class back in middle school. [She] would convert to the faith and become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all — homemaker.”

He also told the male graduates they need to step it up. “To the gentlemen here today, part of what plagues our society is this lie that has been told to you that men are not necessary in the home or our communities. As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction, and chaos set in.”

The Kelce Brothers Previously Spoke Out About Butker’s Commencement Speech

Following Butker’s speech, Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the situation.

“I cherish him as a teammate,” Travis explained. “He’s treated family and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that’s how he treats everyone. When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict’s commencement speech, those are his.”

However, Travis admitted that he didn’t agree with everything Butker said during his speech. But he noted that he shouldn’t judge his teammate for having his views.

“There’s always going to be opinions that everybody shares that you’re going to disagree with,” Jason then commented. “And make no mistake about it, a lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with. But he’s giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university. And, shocker, it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech.”