randy-travis-just-got-his-own-signature-hamburger

Country music legend Randy Travis has a new hit on his hands, but this one’s a hamburger. The star just sampled his new signature burger at a Nashville restaurant and gave his official review.

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Cledis Burgers & Beer, which has three locations in the Nashville area, dedicated its April “Burger of the Month” to Travis. The hamburger has one Southern staple in its ingredients that really makes it stand out…

“THE FRIED OKRA BURGER, created by the legendary Randy Travis, is this month’s Burger of the Month! 1/4 pound burger, white American cheese, bacon, fried okra, and red wine aioli,” the indie burger chain wrote on Instagram.

The post included an image of Travis, clearly a fan, sporting a Cledis Burgers & Beer ballcap and a close-up shot of the behemoth of a hamburger.

Cledis Burgers & Beer also pointed out that the “Diggin’ Up Bones” singer had a hand in creating his signature burger, proudly proclaiming,” created by 7-time Grammy Award winner and country music legend Randy Travis,” in text on the image.

Needless to say, Nashville diners weighed in on the unique hamburger in the comments section…

“This looks like a burger to love ‘Forever and Ever, Amen,'” one top comment read, referring to Travis’s 1986 hit. “Okra?! You’re a wild man, @therandytravis!” another burger lover wrote. “Love fried okra!” a third onlooker declared.

Randy Travis Samples His Signature Hamburger

However, the fun didn’t stop there.

After Cledis Burgers & Beer revealed the “Randy Travis Burger,” the singer himself moseyed on in to see if it lived up to his name.

The burger joint posted a fun video of the country star and his friends stopping by to taste-test his signature hamburger. Set to Travis’s 1991 song “Better Class of Losers,” the footage shows Travis with a heap of onion rings on one finger, sporting a big grin (a pose that cleverly mimics a mural the restaurant has of Johnny Cash with onion rings stacked on his outstretched middle finger). Travis is also seen holding court, greeting fans and staff, and carefully selecting his order. The montage made sure to highlight the classic shots of Travis that now grace the restaurant’s decor.

Of course, the big moment comes when Travis is seen giving a thumbs-up over his burger while happily chewing.

Travis, who famously doesn’t wear a cowboy hat, still tipped his to Cledis Burgers & Beer owner Shane Nasby in the comments section of the fun video.

“Perfectly executed, Shane!! We’ll be back in town this week…see you then! Thank you for this great burger!!” Travis wrote.

The “Randy Travis Burger” is available throughout April at all three Cledis Burgers & Beer locations.