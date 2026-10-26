Interesting Update on Possible ‘Lanterns’ Season 2

If fans of the DC Studios produced show Lanterns are eagerly awaiting news about season two, they’re going to have to keep waiting.

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Ahead of the season one finale, Lanterns co-creator Damon Lindelof shared he has opted not to return if the show does get picked up for a season two. In an interview with Collider, he said he does “not know anything” about what could possibly happen in the second season.

Additionally, he said he “wouldn’t want to hamstring those writers in any way for what future storytelling mechanisms they could indulge in” by even speculating on what future storylines could be.

However, he did say that the second season is in the early stages of development.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” he said of continuing the story despite the death of a major character.

Collider also spoke with DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran, and he revealed that fans should expect to hear an update about season two of Lanterns “before the end of the year.”

Safran also confirmed that a writer’s room had been assembled to discuss the possibilities for season two. And he made it clear that those discussions will be a major factor for deciding about a second season.

Because of the strength of the first season, the writers have their work cut out for them with season two.

“If we’re able to come up with what we believe to be a worthy successor to a beloved and great first season, that’s what’s going to dictate whether there’s a second season,” he said.

He reiterated that a strong story would be the deciding factor on a second season, saying that the storyline is what the studio is waiting for before making a final decision about renewal.