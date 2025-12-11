Rachel Maddow Reveals Regrets About Kamala Harris Interview

MS NOW anchor Rachel Maddow is reflecting on her previous interview with Kamala Harris. The TV personality revealed she had some regrets. Maddow interviewed Harris back in September about her memoir 107 Days.

Appearing on the “At Our Table” podcast, Maddow wished that she had challenged Harris more about the book and her campaign. She felt Harris played things too safe on camera.

“But in the interview, with the camera rolling, she’s being careful. And I wish I would have just kind of pulled the — and said, like, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop. I read the book. I’ve talked to you off camera. I know what you really think about these things. Like, no, stop being so safe. Like, let’s just, let’s get real,” she said on the podcast.

Rachel Maddow On Interview

“You may be running for president again, in which case you can clean this up then. But, like, let’s not, let’s just be messy. Let’s just do it. Let’s just put it all out on the floor. Because I know what she is capable of in terms of just cutting right to it. I wish I would have pushed her more to do that rather than receiving the way she conducted that interview,” Maddow also added.

Ultimately, Maddow felt the interview was passable but not groundbreaking. “In my mind, walking away from that interview, I felt like, ‘Oh, I could have punctured it somehow,’” she said.

One topic of the interview was Harris choosing her running mate. In the memoir, she expressed that Tim Walz disappointed her during his debate. She also passed over former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg due to his sexuality.

Maddow asked her to elaborate on this claim.

“My point is, as I write in the book, is that, I was clear that in 107 days, in one of the most hotly contested elections for president of the United States against someone like Donald Trump, who knows no floor, to be a Black woman running for president of the United States, and as a vice presidential running mate, a gay man. With the stakes being so high, it made me very sad. But I also realized it would be a real risk,” Harris told Maddow.