president-trump-justifies-use-of-slur-while-ranting-about-minnesota-governor-tim-walz

Refusing to back down, President Donald Trump justifies using a slur while ranting about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Videos by Suggest

The world leader took to his Truth Social platform on Thanksgiving Day to lash out at Walz while discussing immigration and the Somali community in Minnesota. “The seriously r-tarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both.”

Days after Trump used the slur, reporters asked him about using it against Walz. He side-stepped the question about the slur by stating that something was wrong with the Minnesota Governor.

“Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him, absolutely, sure,” he told reporters while on the way back to Washington, D.C., from his Mar-a-Lago residence over the weekend.

“Anybody that would do what he did, anybody that would allow those people into a state and pay billions of dollars [to] Somalia — we give billions of dollars to Somalia,” Trump continued. “It’s not even a country, because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name, but it doesn’t function like a country. Yeah, there’s something wrong with Walz.”

Governor Tim Walz Slammed President Trump For Using the Slur

While on NBC News’ Meet the Press over the weekend, Governor Tim Walz slammed President Trump for using the slur, calling it both “damaging” and “hurtful.”

“Donald Trump insulting me is a badge of honor for me,” Walz explained. “But I think we all know, as both as [an] educator for a couple of decades and as a parent, using that term is just as damaging. It’s hurtful.”

Walz also took to social media to respond to Trump’s remark. “Release the MRI results.”

The White House later released a memo from President Trump’s physician detailing the results of the MRI scan. The imaging was for the president’s cardiovascular system and abdomen.

“The purpose of this imaging is preventive,” the physician stated. “To identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function.”

President Trump further admitted he had no idea what the scans were for. “It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it,” he said.

