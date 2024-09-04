Rachael Ray Fans ‘Seriously Concerned’ After She Slurs Her Words in New Cooking Video

Fans are growing “seriously concerned” for Rachael Ray after the TV personality slurred her words in her latest cooking video.

In the video, Ray paid tribute to Tony Bennett, who died in July 2023, by making his all-time favorite meal, ossobuco. The delicious recipe consists of braised veal shanks with polenta and bread.

While cooking the meal, Rachael Ray recalled inviting the music icon and his wife, Susan Crow, over for dinner and “almost killed him” during the event.

“I had polished the floors in the kitchen because, well, Tony Bennett’s coming to dinner,” the former talk show host explained. “I have to make sure the floors are perfect and the house is clean and everything is just amazing.”

Rachael admitted she may have gone “overboard” cleaning her floors because Tony’s chair “slid out from under” him and he hit his head on her marble counter.

The famous cook confirmed that despite the terrifying incident, Tony was ok and enjoyed “double portions” of the meal she made for him and Crow.

Although the story was interesting, fans quickly questioned if something was wrong with Ray after she noticeably stumbled while talking in the clip.

“I’m not sure what is going on with her, but she doesn’t look well,” one observer wrote. “I hope she is ok.”

Another observer wrote, “Omg is she ok? What happened?”

However, Rachael Ray’s fans quickly defended her. “She’s aging like the rest of us,” a fan wrote. “Maybe she has a medical condition, maybe she is on medication. Regardless, no need to be mean.”

A fellow fan declared, “For heaven’s sake! She’s fine! Not 22 and cutesy anymore, but she’s fine. Missing her friend.”

Rachael Ray Left New York City After Multiple Traumatic Events

This past spring, Rachael Ray spoke out about leaving New York City after she endured multiple traumatic events, including a mugging outside her Queens apartment.

“He has literally a Glock in his hand and sticks it in my back, and I scream so loud. They heard it in Jersey … I freaked the flip out, and I think I scared him more than he scared me,” she recalled. “I sprayed him in the face with Mace and he was not happy,” she recalled.

However, Ray admitted she occasionally feels a sense of regret for defending herself. Looking back, she felt the firearm-wielding teen wasn’t a real threat. “I still feel really bad about it actually,” she explained. “I don’t think that child would have hurt me.”