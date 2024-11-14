Quincy Jones’ Cause of Death at 91 Revealed

The cause of death for the legendary music producer Quincy Jones has been revealed following his passing at the age of 91 earlier this month.

Videos by Suggest

The death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and obtained by TMZ reveals that the official cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

The certificate indicated that there were no additional contributing factors to Jones’ death.

Quincy Jones at work in a recording studio, 1963. (Photo by Gai Terrell/Redferns/Getty Images)

Of course, the star passed away on November 3 at his residence in Los Angeles.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the music icon’s family said in a statement then. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

“He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly. We take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity,” they added.

Quincy Jones Will Have a ‘Memorial Celebration’ Following His Recent Private Funeral

Meanwhile, Jones was laid to rest in a private funeral in Los Angeles. It was attended by close family members, per the Associated Press. However, a larger public ceremony is being organized to allow more people to pay their respects.

In a statement to the outlet, his family described the memorial as an “intimate ceremony.” It was attended by his seven children. Also in attendance were his brother, two sisters, and other close family members.

“[We are] enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world,” the family told the AP. “Details for a memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date,” they added.

Jones is survived by seven children: Jolie, 71; Rachel, 61; Martina, 58; Quincy III, 56; Kidada, 50; Rashida, 48; and Kenya, 31.

Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones in 2014. (Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)

Actress and filmmaker Rashida honored her late father in a heartfelt Instagram post just four days following his passing. In the post, she called him as “a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius.”

“I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity,” she added. “I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”