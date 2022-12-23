Queen’s Elizabeth’s Poignant Final Thoughts On Christmas Ring Truer Than Ever

The royal family and the rest of the world are preparing to celebrate their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth, but her influence is still leaving its mark. Many are reflecting on comments she made about family and joy this time last year.

Queen Elizabeth Discussed Family And Joy In Final Christmas Message

Last Christmas, the queen was reflecting on family. She welcomed four great-grandchildren in 2021—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet, Princess Eugenie’s son August, Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna, and Zara Tindall’s son Lucas.

At the time, Queen Elizabeth had not met Lilibet, but she and the rest of her great-grandchildren were clearly on the queen’s mind when she put together her annual Christmas remarks.

“Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not,” the queen started her 2021 Christmas speech, before listing off all the babies that had been born into the royal family that year.

Queen Elizabeth continued, “And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year.”

Former Palace Staffer Says Christmas ‘Will Be Hard’ For Royal Family This Year

The queen met Lilibet later that year, when she, Harry, Markle, and their son Archie traveled to the UK in June 2022 for her Platinum Jubilee celebration. This year, King Charles III will make his first Christmas speech, as well as carry out the rest of the family’s holiday traditions.

In addition to the speech, King Charles will host the rest of the royal family at Sandringham for their annual Christmas celebration. They will also carry out their traditional walk to church on Christmas morning.

“It will be hard, as the Queen was all they knew, like most of Britain,” a former palace staff member revealed. “The first year is most difficult, as it is always the first of everything that you notice.”

It will be a difficult holiday season without the queen, but it looks like the royal family is doing their best to continue honoring her traditions. Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas speech last year was especially touching, and the British public is looking forward to hearing King Charles’ holiday remarks.

