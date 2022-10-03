The Quirky Reason The Time Of Death Was Included On Queen Elizabeth’s Death Certificate But Not Prince Philip’s

As more details of Queen Elizabeth’s death are being released, royal fans find themselves with even more questions, including why the queen’s time of death was included on her death certificate, but not on Prince Philip’s.

Why Queen Elizabeth’s Death Certificate Included A Time Of Death

The queen’s death certificate was released earlier this week and revealed that the monarch passed away due to old age. There was also a small detail included that some royal fans noticed was missing from other members of the royal family’s certificates.

This detail? Queen Elizabeth’s time of death. According to the certificate, the queen died at 3:10 pm on September 8. Her time of death was three hours before her death was announced to the public that same day at 6:30 pm.

While having the time of death on a death certificate seems like a normal detail to include, this doesn’t typically appear on death certificates for members of the royal family. For example, a time of death does not appear on death certificates for Prince Philip or the Queen Mother, who passed away in 2002.

So, why was Queen’s Elizabeth’s time of death recorded? The queen died at her beloved country estate, Balmoral, which is in Scotland. According to the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages (Scotland) Act of 1965, all deaths must be registered within seven days of passing. Registering a death in Scotland must also include a time of death.

Prince Philip and the Queen Mother both died in England, which follows the Registration Act of 1836. This act does not apply to members of the royal family. Another detail revealed on Queen Elizabeth’s death certificate is that her daughter, Princess Anne, was the one to sign the certificate.

The Queen’s Passing Earlier This Month

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral took place on September 19. Members of the royal family, world leaders, and friends of the queen attended services at Westminster Abbey before her casket was taken to Windsor Castle.

There, Queen Elizabeth was interred alongside Prince Philip, her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret. The world has been mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. The release of her death certificate has comforted many with the knowledge that she passed away due to old age.

