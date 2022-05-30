Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles Supposedly ‘Horrified’ As Prince Harry Launches ‘Double Attack’ During Platinum Jubilee Year

Is Prince Harry determined to ruin the platinum jubilee? One report says he and Meghan Markle have “horrified” Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles with their intentions. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Harry’s Revenge

Per The Sun, Markle and Harry are attending the platinum jubilee with a massive film crew from Netflix. The Sussexes are reportedly filming a docuseries about their life, which is somewhat hypocritical after leaving the royal family. It threatens to “steal the enjoyment from the Queen,” a royal biographer says.

To make matters worse, Harry is hard at work on his memoirs, so there’s a 1-2-punch about to strike the foundation of the monarchy. Both projects are due out at the end of the year, and it’s cast a shadow over what should be a happy time for the royal family.

It Is A Happy Time

First of all, no release date has been announced for the docuseries. This source outright accuses Harry of being a hypocrite for filming a docuseries after he called royal life similar to a zoo. At first sight sure, both involve a camera being pointed at you. However, there’s one monumental difference: control.

In a Netflix docuseries, Harry and Markle are in control of everything. They get to decide whether or not Archie and Lilibet Diana even appear on screen, and they’ll probably have a say in the final cut.

There’s A Precedent

Producing your own docuseries is actually in the tradition of the royal family. In 1969, Elizabeth and company starred in the aptly titled documentary Royal Family. The documentary brought cameras inside their home in a tightly controlled environment. The reception was mixed: some thought it made the royal family look even more out of touch, while others enjoyed learning what they get up to.

This docuseries is essentially Harry’s Royal Family: a chance for him and Markle to tell a version of their story. It could blow up in their face, but only time will tell. Is Elizabeth really so vain as to allow a memoir still seasons away from ruining her platinum jubilee? She’s still standing by Prince Andrew despite his pedophilia allegations. Elizabeth doesn’t seem to care at all about what the press is talking about anymore.

Bash Harry For Everything

The platinum jubilee is an easy way to see how the Sussexes just can’t win in the eyes of the tabloids. When it seemed like they wouldn’t attend, stories arrived about them either getting banned for life or breaking Elizabeth’s heart in the process. These narratives were obviously false, so now tabloids are attacking them for going. Suddenly they’re causing fear for Elizabeth and Kate Middleton just by going. They can’t win.

More From Suggest

A Sneak Peek Into Kate Middleton’s Experience Of Dating A Prince



Kate Middleton, Prince William Allegedly Fighting Over How To Raise Prince George, Royal Gossip Claims



Prince William, Kate Middleton Photographed Breaking Royal Protocol For Fan