Queen Elizabeth Reportedly ‘Irritated’ After Prince Charles Advised Against Escort By Prince Andrew, Dubious Source Claims

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew presented a united front at the late Prince Philip’s Service of Thanksgiving, but according to royal sources, Prince Charles was not pleased by Andrew’s presence at the service.

Source Claims The Queen Is ‘Irritated With Prince Charles’ For Being ‘Against’ Andrew’s Attendance

An inside source told Us Weekly that Prince Charles “disagreed” with the queen over whether or not Andrew should attend the memorial in the aftermath of his sexual assault lawsuit settlement. Charles was allegedly “against” his brother’s presence at the service.

Apparently, Queen Elizabeth was angered by Charles fighting her on Andrew’s attendance. “Elizabeth is irritated with Prince Charles for giving his opinion where it’s not wanted,” the source continued, adding that the queen doesn’t need her son “directing her on how to handle” the scandal.

It seems as if the royals knew that Andrew’s presence at the service would be controversial. Gossip Cop previously reported that a photographer at the Service of Thanksgiving was told he could not photograph the queen and Andrew walking in together. However, after arguing that the BBC was live-streaming the event worldwide, he was allowed to take the queen and Andrew’s picture.

Prince Andrew’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Settlement

Philip passed away in April of last year, and the royal family held a small, socially-distanced funeral, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. The Service of Thanksgiving, which was held last month, gave others a chance to formally recognize and mourn the death of Prince Philip.

More than 1,800 people attended the service, and one of them made headlines all over the world. People were shocked when Queen Elizabeth was escorted down the aisle of Westminster Abbey by Andrew.

The Duke of York has been the center of a scandal for the last few years after being accused of sexual assault by Virginia Guiffre, a victim of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 and was stripped of his royal patronage and his HRH title. The lawsuit was recently settled out of court, and many saw Andrew’s appearance at the service as a way for him to rejoin royal life.

Even though the lawsuit has been settled, it seems unlikely that anyone will forget the duke’s friendship with Epstein. It’s still unknown if Andrew’s HRH title and patronages will be restored, or if he will start making official royal appearances, but based on the controversy of his attendance at the memorial, it will be a while before the prince can rejoin royal life.

