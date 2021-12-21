Queen Elizabeth Sent Meghan And Harry’s Son A Very Odd Christmas Gift Last Year

It’s known that the royal family is a fan of humorous Christmas presents, but Queen Elizabeth’s gift to her great-grandson, Archie, last year is something you would not expect for the two-year-old.

Queen Elizabeth’s Unique Gift To Archie

Prince Harry made a high-profile TV appearance last spring, joining host James Corden on The Late Late Show. The pair enjoyed an afternoon cruising around L.A. in an open-air tour bus, taking time to chat in between stops at the iconic mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Corden also tested Harry’s athleticism with a military-style obstacle course.

During their conversation, Corden asked Harry about his son Archie, and the Prince revealed an entertaining anecdote about Archie and his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

“My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker,” Harry told Corden. “She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix and throws it in the waffle iron. Archie’s review? “He loves it.” So much so that “Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes, ‘Waffle?'” Who knew that Archie was a foodie! ​​As for himself, Harry likes to top his waffles with yogurt, jam, berries, honey, or syrup. “I don’t know if that’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Prince Harry Gushes About Archie’s Personality

Harry also mentioned that, although they’re now living on opposite sides of the Atlantic, the queen and the late Prince Philip have been able to keep in touch with Archie virtually. “We’ve Zoomed them a few times,” the Prince said. “They’ve seen Archie running around.” Phillip died in April, shortly after this interview took place.

Apparently, Archie is already a force to be reckoned with. “He is hysterical. He’s got the most amazing personality. He’s already putting three, four words together, he’s already singing songs,” Prince Harry stated.

Great Ideas For Last-Minute Gifts!

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift