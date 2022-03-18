Royal Biographer Claims Queen Elizabeth Gave Meghan Markle A ‘Dressing Down’ At Tasting Event Before Wedding

Did Queen Elizabeth chew out Meghan Markle during a food tasting? One royal biographer thinks Elizabeth pulled Markle aside to teach her a lesson in civility. Here’s what happened.

Tasting Gone Wrong

Katie Nicholl is a royal reporter of some renown. She’s the royal editor for Vanity Fair and wrote the biography Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love. She sat down with Yahoo’s Royal Box to discuss all the royal news of note. Naturally, Harry and Markle came up, and Nicholl relayed an interesting story about Markle and Elizabeth.

Cast your mind to 2018: Markle was preparing for her wedding when she and other senior members of the royal family were sitting around tasting food. In one of the dishes, Markle insisted she could taste egg. Markle isn’t vegan, but she’s been known to follow vegan diets from time to time.

Nicholl says, “Meghan got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, ‘No, I can taste it, I can taste there’s egg in this dish.”

It was at this moment Elizabeth took action. Nicholl says she “quietly took Meghan to the side and explained to Markle ‘in this family, we don’t speak to people like that.’” We don’t know much beyond that, but this continues to paint quite a picture about the run-up to the royal wedding.

Tumultuous Planning

Who could forget the incident where tears were shed between Markle and Kate Middleton over wedding planning? Reports said at the time that Markle snapped at Middleton over flower girl dresses. Markle later told Oprah Winfrey the opposite was true. Markle said Middleton snapped, “And it made me cry,” she said. “And it really hurt my feelings, and I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding.”

Markle was keen to add that Middleton “owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, to just take accountability for it.” This all occurred while Markle was dealing with her father’s very public drama.

Are These Stories True?

Given the secrecy from the royal family and Harry and Markle, we’re probably not going to get any official word on this mysterious egg story. One thing everyone can agree on is the stress of wedding planning. It’s an extremely taxing time, especially when the wedding will be viewed by millions. As Hannah Montana says, “everybody makes mistakes. Everybody has those days.”

More From Suggest

Why Princess Beatrice Is Still Living In St. James Palace Despite Buying New Home

Queen Elizabeth Addresses Whether She Will Step Down As Queen

When Could Meghan Markle And Her Kids Return To The UK?