Queen Elizabeth Makes Rare Public Appearance After Health Scare For Very Special Occasion

Queen Elizabeth has made a rare public appearance amid health scare rumors and a discussion about who will get the throne if she dies. The appearance was for the happiest of occasions though. Two of her great-grandchildren getting baptized.

Royal Family Comes Together For Christening

On Sunday, the queen attended the joint christening for two of her great-grandchildren, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August, 9 months, and Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas, 8 months. Lucas’ grandmother is Princess Royal, Anne. August’s grandfather is Prince Andrew.

“It’s set to be a heartwarming family occasion and a time of great celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself,” a source told The Sun.

The queen was joined by immediate family at the service, including Princess Anne, Sarah Ferguson, and Prince Andrew. It was a rare public appearance from the prince, who has been laying low after it was revealed that he spent time with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He is currently fighting a lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, 38, who claims he sexually assaulted her when she was under 18.

The baptism ceremony came just a day after what would have been the queen’s 74th anniversary with Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year. The couple were married on November 20, 1947, and spent more than seven decades together. Both grandsons were given the middle name Philip, in honor of their great-grandfather.

Who Will The Queen Leave The Throne To?

Many were relieved to see Queen Elizabeth back on her feet after being out of the public eye for so long. After being hospitalized on October 20 and being told by doctors to rest, the queen canceled several public engagements, including an appearance at a Remembrance Day ceremony last week.

She pulled out of Remembrance Day due to a sprained back, but many are wondering if that was just an excuse. Rumors are flying about Queen Elizabeth’s health, leaving the throne to Prince Charles. Others think she might order a skip in the line of succession and hand power over to Prince William, something she doesn’t even have the power to do.

Charles himself has commented on his mother’s health, saying in a speech that she is “alright,” but “once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be.” The public is taking this as a hint that the queen will be taking a step back from public life in the coming years. She returned to public duty on Wednesday, holding an in-person audience at Windsor Castle with the departing head of Britain’s armed forces.

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch and will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year. The celebration will mark her 70 years on the throne.