Queen Elizabeth Health Scare Could Spark End Of Solo Events Sources Say

Queen Elizabeth caused some worry last week after it was revealed that the 95-year-old British monarch canceled a trip to Northern Ireland at the last minute. According to recent reports, though the queen has made a rousing recovery and has been on “light duty” at her home in Windsor castles, her family are still concerned following this latest health scare that landed their matriarch in the hospital. She might have only stayed overnight, but now reports indicate there will be big changes in the way she undertakes her royal duties moving forward.

More Information Concerning Queen Elizabeth’s Health Scare

Last week, royal aides announced that Queen Elizabeth wouldn’t be taking part in a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Instead, the reigning monarch had “reluctantly” agreed to rest at home to recuperate from an unspecified – but non-COVID related – illness, Buckingham Palace revealed.

Medical professionals monitoring Queen Elizabeth were so concerned for her, in fact, they reportedly insisted she spend the night at a London hospital for “some preliminary investigations.” A statement from Buckingham Palace concerning the overnight stay played down the decision, stating:

Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.

Royal Family’s Alleged Reaction

A new report out of the Telegraph claims that the medical incident has led to some serious discussion amongst the other members of the royal family. In order to avoid future situations where the queen might need to cancel events for medical reasons or otherwise, there’s allegedly been talk that she shouldn’t attend events solo anymore.

As she grows older, there are increasing chances that this exact situation might arise again and could lead to other cancelations. If another member of the royal family were to travel with her, the event could still take place as planned. It would also take some heavy responsibilities from the 95-year-old’s shoulders. This way, if she has to cancel in the future, she doesn’t have to feel like she’s disappointing the public with a complete royal no-show.

Currently, Queen Elizabeth has resumed some duties from her home in Windsor Castle, but upcoming events she’s scheduled to attend in person are in limbo. The Times Of London reported that the queen was missing from Sunday’s church services as doctors continue to advocate rest. Though Buckingham Palace representatives haven’t acknowledged rumors of changes to the working model, it’s a definite possibility that change will soon be coming for the royal family.