You’ll Never Guess What Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite Game Is 

The royal family keeps pretty busy, from meeting with diplomats from all over the world to attending charity functions and meeting their subjects. However, they do manage to make time for some fun and games. So, what is Queen Elizabeth’s favorite game?

The Queen’s Favorite ‘Parlor Games’

The royals love to play games when they gather for holidays. According to royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, they love to play “parlor games, charades…that all comes from Queen Victoria, and they absolutely carry on those traditions and games.”

While there is one game Queen Elizabeth refuses to play with the family, charades is the queen’s favorite game, and she reportedly thinks she’s the best at the acting game out of all of her family members. It’s rumored that, ahead of their first Christmas together, Prince Harry warned Meghan Markle not to upstage the queen with her professional acting abilities.

In addition to charades, Queen Elizabeth likes a variety of other “parlor games.” Another one of her favorites is “The Name Game.” The royal family plays it so often that it’s usually just referred to as “The Game.”

Players write the names of well-known people on Post-It notes, then put them in a hat. They choose one without looking, stick the Post-It to their foreheads, and they must guess the name on their Post-It note by asking yes or no questions to the rest of the players.

The Royal Family’s New Year’s Eve Tradition

The queen also has a special game that she and the rest of the royals play on New Year’s Eve. According to royal biographer Brian Hoey, Queen Elizabeth likes to play a game called “Lucky Dip” to celebrate the holiday.

A footman presents the queen with a container full of sawdust and pieces of paper with random sentences and predictions for the coming year written on them. “Each member of the Royal Family takes a lucky dip and if their particular forecast is not very favorable the poor footman gets the blame,” Hoey explained.

The Video Game Queen Elizabeth Loves

In addition to “parlor games,” the queen is also reportedly a fan of video games. Kate Middleton gifted a Wii to then-boyfriend Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth apparently enjoyed playing the Wii Sports bowling game.

Even though Queen Elizabeth has lots of responsibilities to attend to each day, it’s nice to know that even she finds time to unwind with her family and play some games.

