Queen Elizabeth Ended Prince Andrew Investigation, Charles Stepping Down, And More Royal Gossip

Royal gossip never stops, so neither do we. We’ve got a new batch of royal rumors from the tabloids, and they’re absolutely fascinating. Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is reportedly worse than ever after the two presented a seemingly united front this summer.

Meanwhile, their father Prince Charles’ most recent scandal has allegedly made the heir to the British throne consider abdicating. Queen Elizabeth is reportedly meddling with her younger son, Prince Andrew’s, Scotland Yard police investigation, one tabloid claimed.

With so many scandals dominating the tabloids, there’s not a member of the royal family who isn’t feeling the heat in some way or another. Of course, some are a lot closer to the fire than others.

Prince Charles Being Forced To Step Down Over Scandal, Abdicating Throne?

(Tim P. Whitby-Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles has recently found himself embroiled in controversy after a report revealed that a top aide of his had been involved in an alleged cash-for-honors scheme. A number of tabloids have claimed that the scandal has driven a wedge between Charles and his regal mother, and there have even been murmurs that the heir to the throne may abdicate as a result.

Take a look at our full coverage of the scandal, and its potential implications for the future of the monarchy, by clicking here.

Queen Elizabeth Derailing Prince Andrew Investigation, Calling Off Scotland Yard?

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The latest issue of the Globe has accused Queen Elizabeth of using her influence as the reigning monarch to put an end to Scotland Yard’s investigation into the sexual assault claims against her son Prince Andrew. The agency recently announced they’d closed the investigation into the allegations against the disgraced royal and that there was nothing further they could do.

See how the queen reportedly reacted to the investigation and what steps she allegedly took to end it by clicking here.

Prince Harry, Prince William Fighting More Than Ever After Disastrous Meeting?

(Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princely brothers Harry and William have endured a frosty relationship for the last year and some change. The two presented a united front over the summer while unveiling a statue erected in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana. While some might believe that this was a turning point for the brothers, who have been famously close their whole lives, the tabloids have painted a different picture.

Check out what some sources are saying about Princes William and Harry here.

