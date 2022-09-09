What Will Happen To Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Now That She’s Gone?

People around the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth, remembering her 70 years on the throne and her legacy as a monarch. However, some have questions about what will happen to her beloved dogs now that she’s gone.

The Queen ‘Did Not Want To Leave Any [Corgis] Behind’

Shortly after the announcement of the queen’s death, a screenshot of a 2015 Telegraph article started making the rounds on Twitter. In the piece, Monty Roberts, the queen’s horse trainer and long-time advisor, stated that Queen Elizabeth would stop breeding her corgis because she “did not want to leave any behind” after her death.

RELATED: A Royal Family Member Once Said The Queen’s Corgis ‘Should Be Shot’, Here Was Her Majesty’s Response

The queen received her first corgi in 1933, which kicked off a lifelong love for the breed. She bred her corgis up until 2015, and by 2018, Queen Elizabeth no longer had any full-bred corgis. However, in 2021, Prince Andrew and his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie gifted her a new corgi.

This screenshot about Queen Elizabeth not wanting to leave any corgis behind after her death led to a lot of online jokes about where the surviving dogs will end up now. It’s still unknown who will take over the car of her remaining dogs, including two corgis named Muick and Sandy, two Cocker Spaniels, and a Dorgi (Dachshund/Corgi cross) named Candy.

Royal guard solemnly entering the corgi wing of Buckingham palace and weeping as they tie tiny blindfolds on the dogs they've got left pic.twitter.com/qtM0f0GX94 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 8, 2022

Will The Dogs Stay In The Family, Or Go To A Trusted Friend?

Most assume that the pets will go to someone in the family. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said, “I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her, they’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.”

However, writer Penny Junor hypothesized that someone else might take charge of the pets. “Care of the dogs has fallen sometimes to footmen but mostly to the Queen’s trusted dressmaker, assistant and right-hand woman, Angela Kelly; and to her equally trusted page of many years standing, Paul Whybrew, who was seen walking with the Queen and the dogs in the James Bond spoof,” she wrote in The Queen’s Corgis, published in 2018.

RELATED: Spotify Gives A Glimpse Behind The Scenes Of Meghan Markle’s Home Podcast Studio

“Both are fond of the dogs, have unfettered access to the Queen and are said to be very close to her,” she continued. While it’s still unknown who will take over the care of Queen Elizabeth’s beloved dogs, it’s safe to assume that they will continue their royal lifestyle.

More From Suggest