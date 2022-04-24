Adorable Photo Of Queen Elizabeth As A Toddler Shows She Shares This Trait With Two Of Her Great-Grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth recently celebrated her 96th birthday and well wishes came pouring in from all over the world. One of the birthday tributes came from the royal family’s Instagram account and showed a certain trait that she shares with two of her great-grandchildren.

The Trait The Queen Shares With Archie And Lilibet

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty!” the post’s caption reads. “Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph taken when she was 2-years-old.” The picture shows Queen Elizabeth as a toddler with a huge smile and curly blonde hair.

Those curls might look familiar. Two of the queen’s great-grandchildren have the same hair type. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, are largely kept out of the public eye. However, in the handful of pictures we’ve seen of the pair, it’s obvious they inherited the queen’s curly hair.

The royal family’s Instagram post went on to detail Queen Elizabeth’s path to the throne. “Then Princess Elizabeth, she was the eldest daughter of The Duke and Duchess of York and was never expected to become Queen,” it continued. “Her life changed in 1936 when her uncle, King Edward VIII abdicated, her father became King George VI and the young Princess became the heir presumptive.”

“Following the sad death of her father in 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II aged just 25, and this year is celebrating 70 years on the throne — a first in British history,” the post concluded.

The Queen’s Relationship With Her Great-Grandchildren

Even though Archie and Lilibet favor their great-grandmother genetically, the queen has only met Archie. He was born in 2019 in the UK, just a few months before Harry and Markle made their explosive decision to step back from royal life and move to California.

The queen has not seen Lilibet, who was born in June of 2021 and has not left the US. Markle and Harry were also staying away from England, citing safety concerns. Harry only returned for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, while Markle stayed in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently ended their streak of freezing out the royal family when they visited the queen before heading on to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. While relations between the couple and the rest of the royal family have been tense, both Harry and Markle have always made it clear that they are on good terms with Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth might not get to see Archie and Lilibet as often as her other great-grandchildren, but one look at a photo of the young queen and it’s clear that the trio are closely related.

