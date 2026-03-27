Punk Rock Star ‘Undergoing Treatment for Cancer’

A veteran, fan-favorite ska-punk outfit is asking fans for help raising funds as their frontman undergoes cancer treatment.

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Big D and the Kids Table took to Instagram on March 15 to let their fans know that 49-year-old vocalist David McWane needed their help.

“Today we’re launching a GoFundMe for our friend and bandmate, Dave,’ the punk rock band begain in its post. “Dave is currently in treatment for cancer and hasn’t been able to work, and the financial strain has started to build. He’s always been someone who shows up for the people in his life — his friends, his band, and his family — and now it’s our turn to show up for him. If you’re able to donate or share, it would mean a lot.”

“Thank you for helping us support Dave while he focuses on getting through treatment,” the “Shoot the Moon” rockers concluded.

“Dave has given so much to the people around him through his music,” the group’s GoFundMe page adds. “Right now, we’re hoping the community that loves him can rally around him and remind him that he’s not facing this fight alone.”

Big D and the Kids Table Fans Rally Behind Singer David McWane as He Ungergoes Cancer Treatment

In the comments section of Big D and the Kids’ Instagram post about the GoFundMe, fans were overwhelmingly supportive.

“You got this, Dave. We’re all pulling for you,” one top comment read. “Sending all the love and positive energy to you and the fam, Dave, we love you!!!” another fan added.

Yet another fan shared a throwback tale of the singer.

“One time at warped tour, probably around 2004, my buddy and I saw Dave at his merch booth,” the fan recalled. “He noticed my friend’s glasses were smashed. We explained how they got destroyed in the pit. Dave gave us free Big D T-shirts. Great guy.”

David McWane of Big D and the Kids Table performs in 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

However, the punk band’s fans didn’t simply leave thoughtful comments. They also opened their wallets. As of this writing, the GoFundMe in support of David McWane’s cancer treatment has raised over $70,000.

Meanwhile, Big D and the Kids Table announced their first album in eight years. The Good Ole American Saturday Night, the follow-up to 2021’s Do Your Art, is set to drop on June 12 via SideOneDummy. It was produced by Joe Gittleman of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Matt Appleton of Reel Big Fish.