‘The Property Brothers’ Producers Settle One Lawsuit, Still Facing Another

The producers of hit HGTV home makeover show The Property Brothers have just settled a 2018 lawsuit, but the company is still facing another suit from a couple that was unhappy with their home renovation.

Accusations Of No Payment, Improper Work

Cineflex Media, the production company for the reality show, was accused of denying freelance workers proper pay, job security, and benefits. The suit was brought on behalf of hundreds of former and current workers hired by Cineflex, with claims that they had been denied overtime and vacation pay, and holiday premiums.

The lawsuit, brought in 2018, was recently settled for $2.5 million after three years of negotiations. However, it isn’t the only lawsuit the company is trying to handle. Paul and Mindy King are suing Cineflex Media and the local contractor who worked on their home, Villa Construction, after discovering many issues with their new home.

The couple claims the show left them with exposed wires, uneven baseboards, improperly attached doors, and a number of renovations not executed according to code. The Kings paid over $193,000 for the Property Brothers renovation, claiming that they gave both Cineflex Media and Villa Construction time to fix the problems before filing their suit.

The Response To The Lawsuit

Attorneys for Cineflex are filing to have the case dismissed, claiming that the Kings rejected their attempts to fix the problems that the couple had listed. Villa Construction also responded to the Kings’ accusations, saying that they were denied entry to the home when trying to repair any damages.

While the Property Brothers stars, Drew and Jonathan Scott, were not named in the suit filed by the Kings, the Scott brothers had their lawyer release a statement regarding the couple’s complaints.

“The Property Brothers (“Brothers”) are not named defendants in Paul and Mindy King’s (the “Kings”) lawsuit initiated against Cineflix (Property Brothers 7) Inc. and Villa Construction, nor are they responsible for the Kings’ alleged claims,” the statement read. “The Kings have rejected Cineflix (Property Brothers 7) Inc.’s and Villa’s reasonable attempts to remedy the remaining punch list items in the Kings’ home. Instead, in what appears to be an attempt to secure a substantial monetary settlement, the Kings have engaged in a negative publicity campaign against the Brothers. It is unfortunate that the Kings have resorted to such conduct.”

It’s not clear who is to blame in the situation, but a hearing is scheduled for the end of the month. Hopefully, the suit gets settled quickly so the Scott brothers’ popular show can rid itself of the bad press.

