Professional Wrestler Hospitalized After His Knee ‘Literally Exploded’ Mid-Match

From blowing things up in the Army National Guard to body-slamming opponents in the ring, wrestler Flip Gordon just dropped some news that hits harder than a steel chair.

The Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) wrestler, real name Travis Gordon Lopes Jr., took to Instagram recently to share that he’s suffered a terrible injury that required major surgery.

“This past Friday in Arena México, my right knee’s patella tendon ruptured mid-match, literally exploding,” Flip wrote alongside a snapshot of him lying in a hospital bed, his right leg bandaged and in a brace.

“Less than 24 hours later, I was in surgery for the first time in my life… and thankfully, it was a success,” the wrestler added.

“I’m beyond grateful to @cmll_mx for going above and beyond to ensure I received immediate care, and to @cevafinmd , @marcoat82 , and the amazing medical team who made this possible.”

“The road to recovery begins now…” Flip concluded.

Of course, fans showed their love for the recovering wrestler in the comments section.

“Take care, man. You’ll be back, better than ever! Bionic Flip!” one fan wrote. “Heal up soon Flip! Sending you all the best!” fellow wrestler Angelina Love added.

“Bro!!! I feel your pain on this. You got this, it’s just another life challenge to step up and beat,” another fan offered.

Wrestler Shows Sense of Humor Following Devastating Injury

Meanwhile, Flip, a former Army National Guard combat engineer specializing in explosives (honorably discharged in 2018), showed that despite a recent knee injury and surgery, he’s kept his sense of humor intact.

In his post about the injury and surgery, he also shared a gem: a fellow wrestler, fully decked out in costume, gearing up to smash a metal tray on Flip’s bandaged leg. Meanwhile, Flip, dressed in regular clothes and sitting on a gurney, looked on in pure terror.

Flip Gordon, known for his time in Ring of Honor, debuted in 2017 against Matt Sydal. Although he never won a title, he came close to becoming ROH World Champion at All In 2018.

Now, the wrestler has firmly established himself as a key figure in CMLL, consistently competing for the promotion since 2023. In a recent announcement, Gordon confirmed his status as a permanent member of the CMLL roster. The promotion also revealed, through a feature in the New York Times, that he has signed a multi-year contract.