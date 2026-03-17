Producer And Musician Mike Vernon Dead At 81

Mike Vernon, the influential British record producer, label founder and musician who helped shape the sound of modern blues in the UK, has died aged 81.

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He died on March 2, 2026, leaving behind a career that spanned more than six decades and transformed British popular music. His death was reportedly announced by his official social media channels.

Born in Harrow, Middlesex, in 1944, Vernon developed an early passion for American rhythm and blues. As a teenager, he co-founded the fanzine R&B Monthly in 1964, before launching Blue Horizon Records a year later with his brother Richard. The label became central to the British blues boom, reissuing rare American recordings while promoting emerging UK talent.

Vernon quickly established himself as a key producer during his time at Decca Records. He worked on landmark albums by John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, including Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton and A Hard Road, recordings widely regarded as defining moments in British blues.

Mike Vernon Went On To Produce For Fleetwood Mac

He then went on to produce Fleetwood Mac’s early work, including their debut album and the chart-topping instrumental “Albatross.” His production style helped bridge American blues traditions with a new generation of British musicians, bringing the genre to wider audiences.

Beyond blues, Vernon worked with a wide range of artists, including David Bowie, and later produced hits such as Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street.” In 1971, he co-founded a recording studio in Chipping Norton, which became a hub for major acts over the following decades.

Despite his success as a producer, Vernon remained active as a musician and continued to champion blues artists throughout his life. He launched additional labels, including Indigo and Code Blue, and supported new generations of performers well into the 2010s.

His contributions to music earned formal recognition when he received the Gold Badge Award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors in 2013, followed by an MBE in 2022.

Vernon’s legacy endures through the artists he nurtured and the recordings he produced, which helped define the sound and global reach of British blues.