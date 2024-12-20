Pro Wrestling Legend Rey Misterio Sr. Dead at 66

Rey Misterio Sr., the legendary wrestler whose real name was Miguel Ángel López Díaz, has passed away. He was a respected figure in the wrestling world and the uncle of current WWE star Rey Mysterio. He was 66.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the renowned Mexican wrestling organization, announced the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“We regret the sensitive death of Miguel Ángel López Días, known as Rey Misterio Sr,” they wrote. “We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Rey Mysterio/Misterio (“Mystery King”) launched his wrestling career in 1976. He wrestled under several monikers before zeroing in on his iconic ring name, such as Bull Rider and Rayman.

In 1987, he opened his own gym, where he played a pivotal role in training renowned wrestlers such as Konnan, Psicosis, Damian 666, and his nephew, Rey Mysterio.

Rey Misterio Sr. Wrestled Alongside Future WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Jr

In 1995, both generations of Misterio teamed up to claim the WWA Tag Team Championship. During this time, the future WWE legend adopted his uncle’s iconic name.

He began his career as Rey Mysterio Jr., performing in both WCW and ECW. However, upon joining WWE in 2002, he adopted the streamlined moniker, Rey Mysterio.

Meanwhile, Misterio Sr. left his boots on the canvas in 2009. His legacy lives on through his nephew, Rey (Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio), and grandnephew, Dominik Óscar Gutiérrez, who continue to make their mark in WWE.

In a crowning moment of his career, Rey was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

The tragedy follows the passing of Mysterio Jr.’s father, Robert Gutierrez, who died just a week ago at the age of 76.

“Father: thank you for giving me the life I have,” Mysterio Jr wrote at the time, per Metro. “You did more than set the example of how to love & maintain a strong marriage and father [of] 4 boys, you were the example and passed every single time until your death with flying colors.”

At 50, Mysterio remains a cornerstone of WWE, with his ongoing on-screen rivalry with his son, Dominik Mysterio, adding a compelling chapter to their family legacy.

Rey once planned to retire at 50, but a knee surgery last year reignited his passion for wrestling, giving him a renewed sense of purpose in the ring.